5,450 tickets win top prizes in 0-0-0 lottery drawing

May 1 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 5,420 tickets won a total of more than $2 million when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 0-0-0.

Lottery officials said the Saturday night drawing saw 5,420 tickets win the top prizes thanks to the triple number combination.

"Combinations of three of the same numbers, known as 'trips'' are some of the most popular sets of numbers played," lottery officials wrote.

Players who purchased 50-cent tickets for the drawing won $250, while those who bought $1 tickets each earned $500.

"Whatever three numbers you pick, the odds of matching exactly all three in a Pick 3 drawing are the same: 1 in 1,000," the lottery said.