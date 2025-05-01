Trapper wrestles alligator on Florida highway median

May 1 (UPI) -- A Florida alligator trapper teamed up with local authorities to capture a large alligator in the median of a highway.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video to social media showing Mike Dragich, a wildlife trapper known as "The Blue Collar Brawler" on social media, wrestling with the gator in the median of Interstate 95/295 on the Southside of Jacksonville.

"If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median -- nope, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. That really happened," the post said.

Deputies worked together with the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish & Wildlife officials to keep the trapper and drivers safe during the capture.

"Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State," the sheriff's office said.

Dragich made headlines earlier in April when he left his family's Easter dinner to capture an alligator that climbed a fence into a Jacksonville woman's back yard. In that incident, he was able to contain the reptile in the homeowner's trash can.