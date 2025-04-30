April 30 (UPI) -- A section of Alabama highway was temporarily closed when an escaped kangaroo entered the roadway and caused a two-vehicle crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the kangaroo hopped onto Interstate 85 between Tuskegee and Auburn in Macon County on Tuesday, causing two vehicles to crash amid the chaos.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials closed off the section of highway and Macon County Sheriff André Brunson livestreamed on Facebook as the kangaroo was tranquilized and captured by its owner.

"When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn't believe it, and nobody believed it. But I'm looking at him," Brunson said in the video.

Brunson said the kangaroo escaped from its home at a petting zoo in Lee County.

"We were chasing him for quite a while," the sheriff told AL.com. "Traffic was stopped a long ways."

Laura Hagen, director of captive wildlife at Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, issued a statement in response to the escape.

"Whether in a roadside petting zoo or kept as a pet in someone's backyard, captivity is no place for a kangaroo. Kangaroos are strong, powerful animals and along with wallabies (a close relative) have been involved in at least 74 documented escapes since 2010 alone, resulting in at least 17 animal deaths," she said.

Hagen said the kangaroo, named Sheila, is the third of her species to get loose in Alabama in the past four years.

"The public, law enforcement and the animal were all placed in harm's way as Sheila, who was likely confused, terrified, and was lucky to have not been killed or injured herself, stopped traffic on the interstate, even further highlighting why wild animals should never be held as a pet or used in cruel, dangerous public encounters," Hagen said.