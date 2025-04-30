Trending
British 'Seagull Boy' wins second consecutive gull screeching championship

By Ben Hooper
April 30 (UPI) -- A British boy whose seagull imitating skills earned him the nickname "Seagull Boy" has won his second consecutive title at the European Championship Gull Screeching event in De Panne, Belgium.

Cooper Wallace, 10, dressed in a seagull costume to perform his bird imitation at the Sunday competition and scored his second consecutive won in the junior category.

Wallace, whose seagull screeching career began when he was bitten by one of the birds, turned out to not be the only ear-piercing performer in the family, as his 7-year-old sister, Shelby, aka "Sea Gurl" placed fourth.

"I was very, very nervous but happy. I like being on the stage. I was kind of annoyed that I didn't get a medal but very happy for Cooper," Shelby Wallace told the Derbyshire Times.

Danish woman Anna Brynald, who donned white-and-yellow face paint for the event, came in first in the adult category, and an Italian group known as Gabbiani Partigiani, or Partisan Seagulls, came in first in the colony category.

The annual competition featured a total 70 participants from 13 countries. The judges analyze each contestant by criteria including the calls, the competitor's seagull garb and their ability to emulate sea bird behavior.

