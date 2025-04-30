Trending
April 30, 2025 / 4:18 PM

Overturned truck covers Texas highway in 8 million dimes

By Ben Hooper
April 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Transportation took on an unusual clean-up operation after an overturned truck lost its load of 8 million dimes -- $800,000 worth of change.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 18-wheeler rolled onto its side in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 near the Farm Road 1655 exit in Alvord.

The department said the truck had gone off the road and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Alvord Fire Department confirmed the truck lost its load of about 8 million freshly-minted dimes.

The highway was closed for several hours while Department of Transportation crews cleaned up the loose change.

Loose kangaroo stops traffic, causes crash on Alabama highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loose kangaroo stops traffic, causes crash on Alabama highway
April 30 (UPI) -- A section of Alabama highway was temporarily closed when an escaped kangaroo entered the roadway and caused a two-vehicle crash.
World's tallest and shortest dogs have puppy playdate in Idaho
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's tallest and shortest dogs have puppy playdate in Idaho
April 30 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video from the historic meeting between the world's tallest living dog -- standing 3 feet, 3 inches tall -- and the world's shortest dog, who stands at 3.59 inches tall.
British 'Seagull Boy' wins second consecutive gull screeching championship
Odd News // 4 hours ago
British 'Seagull Boy' wins second consecutive gull screeching championship
April 30 (UPI) -- A British boy whose seagull imitating skills earned him the nickname "Seagull Boy" has won his second consecutive title at the European Championship Gull Screeching event in De Panne, Belgium.
Zoo using realistic puppet to feed newly-hatched king vulture chick
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo using realistic puppet to feed newly-hatched king vulture chick
April 29 (UPI) -- The Bronx Zoo in New York announced the first king vulture chick to hatch at the facility in three decades is being hand-raised using a puppet made to look like a mother vulture.
Owner of lost $5,000 cash thought calls from police were a scam
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owner of lost $5,000 cash thought calls from police were a scam
April 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan State Police trooper's attempts to return $5,000 in lost cash to its owner were temporarily frustrated when the money's owner thought the calls were a scam.
Iowa museum owner's spoon collection tallied at 38,162
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa museum owner's spoon collection tallied at 38,162
April 29 (UPI) -- An Iowa museum owner said she believes she has broken a Guinness World Record for her collection of 38,162 spoons.
Red-tailed boa rescued from Texas tree, adopted by animal control officer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Red-tailed boa rescued from Texas tree, adopted by animal control officer
April 29 (UPI) -- A 5-foot boa constrictor rescued from a tree limb in Texas has a new permanent home with the animal control officer who captured her.
Mother horse, baby rescued from mud pit in Arizona
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mother horse, baby rescued from mud pit in Arizona
April 28 (UPI) -- A group of animal lovers came together in Arizona to rescue a mother horse and a foal stuck in a deep mud pit.
Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing
April 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said more than 40 years of playing the lottery finally paid off when he scored $6 million from a scratch-off ticket.
Miniature dachshund found after 529 days in the wild on Kangaroo Island
Odd News // 2 days ago
Miniature dachshund found after 529 days in the wild on Kangaroo Island
April 28 (UPI) -- The miniature dachshund who fled from her owners on Australia's Kangaroo Island has been rescued after 549 days in the wild.

