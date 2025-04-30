April 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Transportation took on an unusual clean-up operation after an overturned truck lost its load of 8 million dimes -- $800,000 worth of change.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 18-wheeler rolled onto its side in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 near the Farm Road 1655 exit in Alvord.

The department said the truck had gone off the road and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Alvord Fire Department confirmed the truck lost its load of about 8 million freshly-minted dimes.

The highway was closed for several hours while Department of Transportation crews cleaned up the loose change.