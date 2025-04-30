Trending
Odd News
April 30, 2025 / 1:57 PM

World's tallest and shortest dogs have puppy playdate in Idaho

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 30 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video from the historic meeting between the world's tallest living dog -- standing 3 feet, 3 inches tall -- and the world's shortest dog, who stands at 3.59 inches tall.

Reginald, a 7-year-old great Dane, and Pearl, a 4-year-old chihuahua, came together for a record-breaking puppy playdate at Reginald's owner's house in Idaho.

Reginald's owner, Sam, told Guinness World Records that the canine is "just a big baby" who "acts like a human toddler."

"I'm not worried that [Reggie] won't be careful around Pearl. He's very, very cautious and aware. I anticipate that he will be really good with her, and probably be more interested in Pearl's owners than maybe Pearl herself," Sam said.

Pearl's owner, Vanessa Semler, said the pint-sized pooch is very fond of larger dogs.

"When Pearl meets bigger dogs, she is really friendly. I think she has no idea she is a small dog," she said. "Normally she's really playful with bigger dogs, she just wants to be around [them]."

The two canines were introduced on the couch at Reggie's home, and quickly hit it off.

"It was a really fun and exciting day," Semler said. "He was absolutely adorable, playful like Pearl."

Sam said Pearl's bravery was impressive.

"I was surprised Pearl wasn't more afraid of Reggie. But she was so excited and interested in him, and he was just like 'Whoa, I have no idea what that is!'" Sam said.

The two owners agreed that despite the height difference, the two dogs are more alike than they are different.

"They are very similar in a lot of ways. Because he's a baby," Semler said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British 'Seagull Boy' wins second consecutive gull screeching championship
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British 'Seagull Boy' wins second consecutive gull screeching championship
April 30 (UPI) -- A British boy whose seagull imitating skills earned him the nickname "Seagull Boy" has won his second consecutive title at the European Championship Gull Screeching event in De Panne, Belgium.
Zoo using realistic puppet to feed newly-hatched king vulture chick
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo using realistic puppet to feed newly-hatched king vulture chick
April 29 (UPI) -- The Bronx Zoo in New York announced the first king vulture chick to hatch at the facility in three decades is being hand-raised using a puppet made to look like a mother vulture.
Owner of lost $5,000 cash thought calls from police were a scam
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owner of lost $5,000 cash thought calls from police were a scam
April 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan State Police trooper's attempts to return $5,000 in lost cash to its owner were temporarily frustrated when the money's owner thought the calls were a scam.
Iowa museum owner's spoon collection tallied at 38,162
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa museum owner's spoon collection tallied at 38,162
April 29 (UPI) -- An Iowa museum owner said she believes she has broken a Guinness World Record for her collection of 38,162 spoons.
Red-tailed boa rescued from Texas tree, adopted by animal control officer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Red-tailed boa rescued from Texas tree, adopted by animal control officer
April 29 (UPI) -- A 5-foot boa constrictor rescued from a tree limb in Texas has a new permanent home with the animal control officer who captured her.
Mother horse, baby rescued from mud pit in Arizona
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mother horse, baby rescued from mud pit in Arizona
April 28 (UPI) -- A group of animal lovers came together in Arizona to rescue a mother horse and a foal stuck in a deep mud pit.
Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing
April 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said more than 40 years of playing the lottery finally paid off when he scored $6 million from a scratch-off ticket.
Miniature dachshund found after 529 days in the wild on Kangaroo Island
Odd News // 2 days ago
Miniature dachshund found after 529 days in the wild on Kangaroo Island
April 28 (UPI) -- The miniature dachshund who fled from her owners on Australia's Kangaroo Island has been rescued after 549 days in the wild.
Museum builds Lego mobility aid for turtle with missing foot
Odd News // 2 days ago
Museum builds Lego mobility aid for turtle with missing foot
April 28 (UPI) -- Workers at the Museum of Natural History in Nova Scotia helped a resident wood turtle to walk more comfortably by building a custom mobility aid out of Lego pieces.
Uruguay man's eye-popping trick earns him a world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Uruguay man's eye-popping trick earns him a world record
April 28 (UPI) -- A Uruguay man living in Italy found himself with a Guinness World Records title thanks to an unusual party trick: popping his eyes out of their sockets.

Trending Stories

Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing
Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
Zoo using realistic puppet to feed newly-hatched king vulture chick
Zoo using realistic puppet to feed newly-hatched king vulture chick
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita

Follow Us