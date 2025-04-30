April 30 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video from the historic meeting between the world's tallest living dog -- standing 3 feet, 3 inches tall -- and the world's shortest dog, who stands at 3.59 inches tall.

Reginald, a 7-year-old great Dane, and Pearl, a 4-year-old chihuahua, came together for a record-breaking puppy playdate at Reginald's owner's house in Idaho.

Reginald's owner, Sam, told Guinness World Records that the canine is "just a big baby" who "acts like a human toddler."

"I'm not worried that [Reggie] won't be careful around Pearl. He's very, very cautious and aware. I anticipate that he will be really good with her, and probably be more interested in Pearl's owners than maybe Pearl herself," Sam said.

Pearl's owner, Vanessa Semler, said the pint-sized pooch is very fond of larger dogs.

"When Pearl meets bigger dogs, she is really friendly. I think she has no idea she is a small dog," she said. "Normally she's really playful with bigger dogs, she just wants to be around [them]."

The two canines were introduced on the couch at Reggie's home, and quickly hit it off.

"It was a really fun and exciting day," Semler said. "He was absolutely adorable, playful like Pearl."

Sam said Pearl's bravery was impressive.

"I was surprised Pearl wasn't more afraid of Reggie. But she was so excited and interested in him, and he was just like 'Whoa, I have no idea what that is!'" Sam said.

The two owners agreed that despite the height difference, the two dogs are more alike than they are different.

"They are very similar in a lot of ways. Because he's a baby," Semler said.