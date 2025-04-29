Owner of lost $5,000 cash thought calls from police were a scam

April 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan State Police trooper's attempts to return $5,000 in lost cash to its owner were temporarily frustrated when the money's owner thought the calls were a scam.

The MSP said on social media that the trooper from the Monroe Post found the cash in the middle of Monroe's Huber Road on Friday.

The trooper contacted a nearby bank, which confirmed a customer had just made a withdrawal for the exact amount.

The trooper tried calling the person who took the money out from the bank, but soon discovered there was a problem.

"The subject must have been listening to our public service announcements on being a victim of fraud and believed he was being scammed and hung up on the trooper several times," the post said.

The person was eventually convinced that the calls were not a scam and claimed ownership of the lost money.

"It appears the subject after making the withdrawal put the money in their pants pocket and it somehow fell out," MSP officials wrote.