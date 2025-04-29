Trending
April 29, 2025 / 1:06 PM

Iowa museum owner's spoon collection tallied at 38,162

By Ben Hooper
April 29 (UPI) -- An Iowa museum owner said she believes she has broken a Guinness World Record for her collection of 38,162 spoons.

Cammie Pohl, owner of the Mississippi Spoon Gallery in Davenport, gathered about two dozen volunteers to spend more than 5 hours cataloging her entire inventory to present to Guinness World Records as evidence.

The current record for the largest collection of spoons is held by Australian man Des Warren, whose collection of 30,000 teaspoons was tallied in 1990.

Pohl said she believes the record will soon be hers, as her collection now stands at 38,162 spoons.

"His is all teaspoons. Mine are teaspoons, salt spoons, mustard spoons, Gilded Age spoons and spoons for centuries," Pohl told WQAD-TV.

Pohl said her spoon collecting habit started when her great-grandmother, who used to have tea parties with her when she was little, gifted her 127 spoons.

She said her museum is aimed at showing the beauty of her collection and educating the public about the art of silversmithing.

"People write them off as not art, but the details on these are just delicate, and it means the world to me to have this record, so that I can say, 'Look at this artwork, and look, I got the record, too,'" Pohl said.

