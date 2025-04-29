April 29 (UPI) -- A 5-foot boa constrictor rescued from a tree limb in Texas has a new permanent home with the animal control officer who captured her.

Arlington Animal Control Officer David Davis said his boss summoned him to Veterans Park on a report of a nearly 5-foot snake in a tree.

"He's like, 'Let's go get a snake out of a tree,' and I'm like, 'Snake out of a tree? We leave snakes alone,' and he's like, 'No, it's a python,' and I'm like, 'Yeah!'" Davis told KXAS-TV. "So I got over there as fast as I could."

Arlington Animal Services posted photos to Facebook showing Davis bringing the snake back down to earth and holding it gently.

He said the friendly snake, a red-tailed boa constrictor, was likely a former pet.

"I certainly hope somebody didn't dump her, but they're known for getting out of their aquariums," Davis said.

Animal services kept the snake on a stray animal hold for several days, but she ended up going up for adoption when no owners came forward.

Davis said it didn't take him long to decide to adopt the boa.

"She needed a good home, and I felt like me and my son and my wife could give her one," Davis said. "Her name is Ruby, Ruby the red tail."