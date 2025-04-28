April 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman was enjoying a margarita at a Henrico County restaurant when a baby snake fell from the ceiling, bounced off her forehead and landed in her drink.

Carletta Andrews said she was at Patron Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Sandston on April 16 and had finished eating when she felt a small impact.

"I leaned in to take a sip and I noticed something hit me in the forehead and I looked at my husband like, 'What was that?'" Andrews told WRIC-TV. "When I turned around, I saw the snake in my margarita."

"It was moving. It started wrapping around my straw," she said.

Andrews said restaurant workers attempted to get the snake to wrap itself around a stick, but ultimately another customer grabbed it with their hands and took it outside.

"I kept saying please don't let it go in my purse," she said. "I left shaking, I was traumatized."

The restaurant offered to move her to another table, but Andrews said she just wanted to leave.

"It was definitely a shock," she wrote on social media.

The owner of the restaurant said the snake likely entered the building through an air conditioning vent.

Andrews said she is "not going out to eat anytime soon."