Man wins $6M lottery prize after more than 40 years of playing

A Michigan man revealed he had been buying scratch-off lottery tickets for more than 40 years before he uncovered a $6 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

April 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said more than 40 years of playing the lottery finally paid off when he scored $6 million from a scratch-off ticket.

The 60-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials the $6,000,000 Wealth ticket he bought from Najors Liquor & Deli on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights was a long time coming.

"I play scratch off tickets all the time and have been playing for more than 40 years," the player said. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $6 million, I thought I was going to faint! I had to scan it on the lottery app to double check it because I didn't believe what I was seeing. It still feels surreal."

The winner said his prize money will go toward taking a vacation and boosting his savings.