Trending
Odd News
April 28, 2025 / 12:50 PM

Uruguay man's eye-popping trick earns him a world record

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 28 (UPI) -- A Uruguay man living in Italy found himself with a Guinness World Records title thanks to an unusual party trick: popping his eyes out of their sockets.

Williams Martin Sanchez Lopez, who is from Montevideo, Uruguay, and currently lives in Milan, Italy, said he learned when he was about 8 or 9 years old that he was able to relax the muscles around his eyes and cause his eyeballs to pop out like a cartoon character.

"It started when I was a kid," he told Guinness World Records. "I could basically move the upper and lower part of the muscles around my eyes, [and] over time I perfected my skill until at last I was able to move the eye completely out of its socket."

Lopez's doctor performed official measurements and found his eyes could pop .74 inches out of their sockets, enough to earn him the title for the farthest eyeball pop (male).

"The funniest thing is when maybe a person doesn't realize what they're about to see, when I come close to them and pop out my entire eyeball in this way, people definitely don't just sit there and watch, but they basically jump two meters high," Williams said.

Williams' bizarre talent has made him a star on social media, where commenters ask him to perform his trick while saying their names.

"I'm a person that likes to kid around and laugh, so the fact that I can pop out my eyes, let's say that it's a very different point of view in general," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man stacks toilet paper rolls with one hand to break world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man stacks toilet paper rolls with one hand to break world record
April 28 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his speedy stacking skills to the test to take on the title for the fastest time to stack 10 rolls of toilet paper with one hand.
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita
April 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman was enjoying a margarita at a Henrico County restaurant when a baby snake fell from the ceiling, bounced off her forehead and landed in her drink.
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
April 25 (UPI) -- A British man who paid more than $26,000 to replace his stolen car later discovered he had unknowing bought his own vehicle back.
Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago
April 25 (UPI) -- A tourist visiting Chicago made a stop at a local store and won a prize worth $3,188,104 from the Illinois Lottery.
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
April 25 (UPI) -- Canines conquered the waves in Florida for the Brevard Humane Society's 13th annual East Coast Dog Surfing Festival.
'Ferocious' woodpecker damages 25 vehicles in Massachusetts town
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Ferocious' woodpecker damages 25 vehicles in Massachusetts town
April 25 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts town is under siege from an apparently territorial pileated woodpecker being blamed for damaging more than 25 vehicles in the area.
Baby screech owl rescued from busy Florida parking lot
Odd News // 4 days ago
Baby screech owl rescued from busy Florida parking lot
April 24 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy came to the rescue of a baby owl found alone in the middle of a parking lot.
Cypriot busts a move with 468 wine glasses balanced on his head
Odd News // 4 days ago
Cypriot busts a move with 468 wine glasses balanced on his head
April 24 (UPI) -- A dancer in Cyprus may have broken a Guinness World Record by balancing 468 wine glasses on his head -- while dancing.
Dog rescued from commuter train tracks in Massachusetts
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dog rescued from commuter train tracks in Massachusetts
April 24 (UPI) -- Animal control personnel in a Massachusetts city came to the rescue of a dog seen wandering on commuter train tracks behind a casino.
Loose goat evades pursuing police in Georgia
Odd News // 4 days ago
Loose goat evades pursuing police in Georgia
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia are hot on the trail of a "hoofed Houdini" -- an escaped goat -- spotted running loose in Duluth.

Trending Stories

British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
'Ferocious' woodpecker damages 25 vehicles in Massachusetts town
'Ferocious' woodpecker damages 25 vehicles in Massachusetts town
Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago
Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita

Follow Us