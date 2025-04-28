Trending
April 28, 2025 / 10:47 AM

Man stacks toilet paper rolls with one hand to break world record

By Ben Hooper
April 28 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his speedy stacking skills to the test to take on the title for the fastest time to stack 10 rolls of toilet paper with one hand.

Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, said it took him hundreds of practice sessions and dozens of official attempts to break the previous record of 5.45 seconds.

Rush was finally able to narrowly take the title with a time of 5.38 seconds.

"I wore out dozens of toilet paper rolls in practice. But they didn't go to waste! After serving their time in the training arena, they were moved into bathrooms across the house to live out the rest of their lives in service," Rush wrote online.

The serial record-breaker said his efforts have slowed as of late due to starting a new job, but he is still taking aim at new titles.

Latest Headlines

Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Snake falls from restaurant ceiling, lands in diner's margarita
April 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman was enjoying a margarita at a Henrico County restaurant when a baby snake fell from the ceiling, bounced off her forehead and landed in her drink.
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
Odd News // 2 days ago
British man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car
April 25 (UPI) -- A British man who paid more than $26,000 to replace his stolen car later discovered he had unknowing bought his own vehicle back.
Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago
April 25 (UPI) -- A tourist visiting Chicago made a stop at a local store and won a prize worth $3,188,104 from the Illinois Lottery.
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival
April 25 (UPI) -- Canines conquered the waves in Florida for the Brevard Humane Society's 13th annual East Coast Dog Surfing Festival.
'Ferocious' woodpecker damages 25 vehicles in Massachusetts town
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Ferocious' woodpecker damages 25 vehicles in Massachusetts town
April 25 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts town is under siege from an apparently territorial pileated woodpecker being blamed for damaging more than 25 vehicles in the area.
Baby screech owl rescued from busy Florida parking lot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baby screech owl rescued from busy Florida parking lot
April 24 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy came to the rescue of a baby owl found alone in the middle of a parking lot.
Cypriot busts a move with 468 wine glasses balanced on his head
Odd News // 4 days ago
Cypriot busts a move with 468 wine glasses balanced on his head
April 24 (UPI) -- A dancer in Cyprus may have broken a Guinness World Record by balancing 468 wine glasses on his head -- while dancing.
Dog rescued from commuter train tracks in Massachusetts
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dog rescued from commuter train tracks in Massachusetts
April 24 (UPI) -- Animal control personnel in a Massachusetts city came to the rescue of a dog seen wandering on commuter train tracks behind a casino.
Loose goat evades pursuing police in Georgia
Odd News // 4 days ago
Loose goat evades pursuing police in Georgia
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia are hot on the trail of a "hoofed Houdini" -- an escaped goat -- spotted running loose in Duluth.
Maryland woman has won three big lottery prizes, always in mid-April
Odd News // 4 days ago
Maryland woman has won three big lottery prizes, always in mid-April
April 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who collected a $50,000 lottery prize said she has actually won big prizes twice before -- and all of her wins came in mid-April.

