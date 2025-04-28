April 28 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his speedy stacking skills to the test to take on the title for the fastest time to stack 10 rolls of toilet paper with one hand.

Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, said it took him hundreds of practice sessions and dozens of official attempts to break the previous record of 5.45 seconds.

Rush was finally able to narrowly take the title with a time of 5.38 seconds.

"I wore out dozens of toilet paper rolls in practice. But they didn't go to waste! After serving their time in the training arena, they were moved into bathrooms across the house to live out the rest of their lives in service," Rush wrote online.

The serial record-breaker said his efforts have slowed as of late due to starting a new job, but he is still taking aim at new titles.