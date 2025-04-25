Trending
April 25, 2025

Tourist wins lottery prize of over $3M while visiting Chicago

By Ben Hooper
A tourist visiting Chicago bought a lottery ticket and won more than $3 million. Photo courtesy of the Illinois Lottery
April 25 (UPI) -- A tourist visiting Chicago made a stop at a local store and won a prize worth $3,188,104 from the Illinois Lottery.

The visitor, nicknamed Traveling Treasure, told Illinois Lottery officials he came to Chicago to see the popular tourist sites.

"I've been to Chicago before, but never had the chance to explore the tourist spots, so on this trip I made sure to see as much as I could," the player said. "I visited the Skydeck at Willis Tower, checked out some filming locations from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and of course, I couldn't leave without seeing The Bean."

The man said he stopped at Komal Wine and Liquor on North Cumberland Avenue during his trip and bought a FastPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot ticket.

"Before heading back to my hotel one evening, I stopped at a nearby convenience store," he said. "I noticed the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game had a pretty high prize amount at the time, so I decided to try my luck and bought a ticket. When I got back to the hotel and checked it, I saw that I'd won the jackpot -- over $3 million! It was a moment of shock and awe, and I completely froze."

Traveling Treasure said he already has big plans for his winnings.

"I've been wanting to buy a house for a while, but with how expensive real estate is these days, it just hasn't been possible. Then, I recently found out my landlord is selling the apartment I've been renting, so now I have to move out. I feel incredibly lucky -- this win couldn't have come at a better time," he said.

