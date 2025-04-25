Trending
April 25, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Pawesome pooches shred the waves at Florida dog surfing festival

By Ben Hooper
April 25 (UPI) -- Canines conquered the waves in Florida for the Brevard Humane Society's 13th annual East Coast Dog Surfing Festival.

The Easter tradition at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach saw 23 radical rovers riding surfboards and shredding the waves on Sunday.

The competition was attended by dozens more canines and about 5,000 human spectators.

Sammie the chiweenie -- a cross between a chihuahua and a dachshund -- successfully defended his 2024 title by taking the top spot in this year's competition.

"The dogs really do want to surf, just like people," Theresa Clifton of the Brevard Humane Society told WOFL-TV. "It's another way that we can show the public that animals are part of our family."

The festival, sponsored by the Ron Jon Surf Shop, also featured a canine bikini contest and an Easter outfit contest.

