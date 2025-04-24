April 24 (UPI) -- A dancer in Cyprus may have broken a Guinness World Record by balancing 468 wine glasses on his head -- while dancing.

Dinos Kkantis performed a traditional routine known as the Dance of the Glasses at an Easter Tuesday event in Aradippou, Kkantis, which involved an increasing number of trays of glasses being placed on his head while he danced.

Kkantis managed to dance with 468 glasses on his head, potentially taking the Guinness World Record for the most wine glasses balanced on the head. The current record of 319 glasses was set by fellow Cypriot Aristotelis Valaoritis in May 2023.

Video and other evidence from Kkantis' performance must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records before becoming official.