Dog rescued from commuter train tracks in Massachusetts

April 24 (UPI) -- Animal control personnel in a Massachusetts city came to the rescue of a dog seen wandering on commuter train tracks behind a casino.

Everett Animal Control said on social media that employees at the Encore Casino spotted the small, white dog wandering around the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Commuter Rail tracks behind the casino.

Officers responded to the area and were able to wrangle the dog "after an extended period of time," animal control said.

The officers discovered a length of leash tied to the tracks that had apparently been chewed through by the canine.

Animal control is asking anyone with information about the dog to contact Everett police.