Stranded raccoon rescued from building ledge in West Virginia

April 23 (UPI) -- West Virginia Natural Resources Police came to the rescue of a raccoon stranded for several days on a windowsill high over the ground.

Employees at the United Bank in Huntington spotted the raccoon Friday on a ledge outside a window of the Federal Building.

The animal remained on the windowsill for several days, apparently unable to find a safe path back down to the ground.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police responded Tuesday and an officer climbed out onto the ledge and attempted to capture the raccoon.

The animal broke free from the officer and fell a couple stories, but was able to catch itself and make its way to some nearby outside stairs.

The raccoon ended up taking shelter under a wooden pallet, where police could not reach it. A humane trap was set with food and water and officials said they are planning to have the raccoon assessed by a veterinarian and released into a wildlife management area.

Police in Holyoke, Mass., came to the rescue of a raccoon in a different state of distress last week when the animal was found with its head stuck in the grate of a storm drain cover.

Police, with help from a member of the public, used laundry detergent to lubricate the animal's head so it could be safely extracted.