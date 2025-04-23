Maryland woman has won three big lottery prizes, always in mid-April

April 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who collected a $50,000 lottery prize said she has actually won big prizes twice before -- and all of her wins came in mid-April.

The Owings Mills woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought her Money Bags scratch-off ticket from Howard's Pub & Deli in Baltimore County and was delighted to reveal a $50,000 win.

"I buy scratch-offs often and do pretty well," the winner said. "I was thinking about my two biggest wins as we drove here today and realized that both of them were in April! Now a third. That's crazy."

She said her prizes have gotten larger each time.

"I won a $10,000 prize five years ago and then $20,000 two years ago," the player revealed.

She said her latest win had her in disbelief.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I just stared at it," she recalled. "I couldn't wait to get home to tell the family."

She said the reality is still sinking in.

"Every morning since then, I wake up and think for a moment that this has been a dream," she said. "And a moment later I smile knowing that it really did happen."