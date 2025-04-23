Loose goat evades pursuing police in Georgia

April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia are hot on the trail of a "hoofed Houdini" -- an escaped goat -- spotted running loose in Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department said on social media that numerous calls came in Tuesday reporting a loose goat "trotting" on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard "like it had somewhere very important to be."

"Officers responded and attempted to corral the hoofed Houdini as it made its way toward Albion Farm Road, where it hopped a few fences and outsmarted us by disappearing into backyards," the post said.

Police suspect the goat might be the same animal seen running loose recently in Suwanee.

"Apparently, it had unfinished business in Duluth," police wrote.