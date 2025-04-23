Trending
Odd News
April 23, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Australian woman's collection of Minions earns world record

By Ben Hooper
Western Australia resident Liesl Benecke earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 1,035 pieces of Minions memorabilia. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
April 23 (UPI) -- An Australian woman earned a Guinness World Record with her collection of 1,035 Minions -- the little yellow mischief-makers from the Despicable Me franchise.

Western Australia resident Liesl Benecke said she fell in love with the Minions while watching the first Despicable Me film and started collecting merchandise about 15 years ago.

"I remember laughing so much at the cute, little pill-shaped henchmen. They certainly made a huge impression on me," she told Guinness World Records. "I'm just a big kid at heart. Since then I have always been on the lookout for Minions everywhere I go."

Guinness World Records confirmed she is now the holder of the record for the largest collection of Minions memorabilia.

"My daughter says I need another house just to store my Minions, but I love being surrounded by their beautiful, bright yellow smiles," she said. "They are in every room and on every spare wall."

Benecke said that while some more casual fans might find the Minions interchangeable, she has a clear favorite.

"My favorite is Stuart, the sassy, one eyed Minion with attitude, and he is the one I have tattooed on my arm. So many people and kids comment on the tattoo and we start talking about our mutual love of Minions," she said.

Benecke said her collection is still growing.

"I will never stop buying Minions to bring home to join my Minion family," she said. "My daughter thinks I have enough but I love them more than ever."

