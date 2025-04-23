Trending
April 23, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Zebra-donkey hybrid caught on camera after escape from Michigan farm

By Ben Hooper
April 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan resident's home security camera captured footage of an unusual escaped animal on the loose: a zedonk, a hybrid of a zebra and a donkey.

Blackman-Leoni Township police said officers responded early Tuesday morning to reports of what appeared to be a donkey blocking traffic in the area of Dorrell and Portage Roads.

They arrived to find the animal was a zedonk, a hybrid with a donkey father and a zebra mother. The hybrid is not to be confused with a zonkey, which has a zebra father and a donkey mother.

The zedonk, which has escaped from a nearby farm, was in a pasture to the north of the road where it was originally reported when police arrived.

Police said the farm is known for producing the hybrid animals and officers do not believe neglect was a factor in the escape.

"Occasional escapes are just part of livestock farming," Blackman Leoni-Township Department of Public Safety Director Darin McIntosh told WILX-TV.

One local resident's security camera captured video of the zedonk wandering the property, next to the owner's parked vehicles.

The zedonk was not injured during its time on the loose, police said.

