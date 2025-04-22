Lost debit card leads Washington man to $480,000 lottery prize

April 22 (UPI) -- A Washington man said losing and finding his debit card led to his winning a $480,000 lottery prize.

The Marysville man told Washington's Lottery officials he got home from a trip to WinCo Foods on 116th Street Northeast in Marysville and realized he didn't have his debit card.

He returned to the store, where he was relieved to find employees had found his card and kept it safe.

The man recalled thinking: "This must be my lucky day. I should buy some lottery tickets."

One of the player's purchases, a Hit 5 ticket, ended up matching all five numbers in the drawing, earning him the $480,000 cashpot.

The winner said his prize money will go toward crossing off some bucket list items, including a trip to Japan and exploring the East Coast of the United States.