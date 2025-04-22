Trending
April 22, 2025 / 12:36 PM

Missing donkey found two days after fleeing bear in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper
April 22 (UPI) -- A miniature donkey who escaped from his owner's Massachusetts property after a bear entered his stall was found safe two days later.

Lanesborough Animal Control said the donkey, named Murty, fled from Jerry and Deirdre Carter's property Saturday night when a bear entered his stall.

Officials initially feared Murty had been attacked by the bear, but an investigation couldn't find any signs that the donkey had been harmed.

The donkey's owners said they were starting to lose hope when Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby located Murty with a camera drone just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Murty was found in the woods near the former Skyline Country Club and was found to be uninjured following his close call with the bear and subsequent time on the loose.

Lanesborough Animal Control said on social media that the donkey is now "home safe with his family."

