Trending
Odd News
April 22, 2025 / 2:19 PM

Party animals: Chimpanzees caught on camera sharing alcoholic fruit

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Researchers from the University of Exeter in Britain set up a camera at Cantanhez National Park in Guinea-Bissau and captured evidence of chimpanzees sharing fermented fruit that contained alcohol. Photo courtesy of Anna Bowland/Cantanhez Chimpanzee Project/University of Exeter
1 of 2 | Researchers from the University of Exeter in Britain set up a camera at Cantanhez National Park in Guinea-Bissau and captured evidence of chimpanzees sharing fermented fruit that contained alcohol. Photo courtesy of Anna Bowland/Cantanhez Chimpanzee Project/University of Exeter

April 22 (UPI) -- A team of British researchers studying chimpanzees in West Africa said they have documented the primates eating and sharing alcoholic fruit.

The University of Exeter team said cameras set up at Cantanhez National Park in Guinea-Bissau captured the chimps sharing fermented African breadfruit that was later confirmed to contain ethanol.

The team's study suggests the chimpanzees could be using the alcohol for a similar purpose as humans who partake in intoxicating beverages.

"For humans, we know that drinking alcohol leads to a release of dopamine and endorphins, and resulting feelings of happiness and relaxation," Anna Bowland, from the university's Center for Ecology and Conservation, said in a news release.

"We also know that sharing alcohol -- including through traditions such as feasting -- helps to form and strengthen social bonds," she said. "So -- now we know that wild chimpanzees are eating and sharing ethanolic fruits -- the question is: could they be getting similar benefits?"

The researchers said it is notable that the chimps were documented sharing the fruits, rather than eating them alone.

"Chimps don't share food all the time, so this behavior with fermented fruit might be important," researcher Kimberley Hockings said. "We need to find out more about whether they deliberately seek out ethanolic fruits and how they metabolism it, but this behavior could be the early evolutionary stages of 'feasting.'"

"If so, it suggests the human tradition of feasting may have its origins deep in our evolutionary history."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Florida man traps alligator in a trash can
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida man traps alligator in a trash can
April 22 (UPI) -- A Florida man had to leave his Easter dinner in a hurry so he could wrangle a large alligator into a trash can.
Missing donkey found two days after fleeing bear in Massachusetts
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Missing donkey found two days after fleeing bear in Massachusetts
April 22 (UPI) -- A miniature donkey who escaped from his owner's Massachusetts property after a bear entered his stall was found safe two days later.
English villages face off in 'bottle kicking' beer barrel contest
Odd News // 3 hours ago
English villages face off in 'bottle kicking' beer barrel contest
April 22 (UPI) -- A pair of villages in Leicestershire, England, faced off in an unusual local sport known as "bottle kicking."
Ticket mistake earns Michigan man a $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ticket mistake earns Michigan man a $1M lottery prize
April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a store cashier's mistake turned out to be lucky when the scratch-off lottery ticket he didn't ask for turned out to be a $1 million winner.
Wandering civet caught at Hong Kong mall
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wandering civet caught at Hong Kong mall
April 21 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and animal rescuers were called out to a mall in Hong Kong to round up a civet that wandered into the shopping center.
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who became stuck up to his waist in "quicksand" on a Lake Michigan beach emerged without injuries -- and with a girlfriend.
Firefighter lowered into N.C. storm drain to rescue trapped dog
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighter lowered into N.C. storm drain to rescue trapped dog
April 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina was lowered underground to rescue a dog found stranded about 10-15 feet down in a storm drain.
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Odd News // 1 day ago
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
April 21 (UPI) -- A brewery in Belgium swapped painted eggs for frothy brews when it celebrated Easter with the "World's Biggest Beer Hunt."
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia responded to an unusual situation when a resident found a wandering peacock on their front step.
Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try
April 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought his first-ever lottery ticket at his mother's urging and scored a $50,000 prize thanks to his beginner's luck.

Trending Stories

Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Ticket mistake earns Michigan man a $1M lottery prize
Ticket mistake earns Michigan man a $1M lottery prize

Follow Us