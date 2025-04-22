1 of 2 | Firefighters in Staffordshire, England, used animal rescue equipment to assist a horse trapped in a 5-foot-deep ditch. Photo courtesy of the Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service

April 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a horse found stranded in a 5-foot-deep ditch with about 8 inches of water at the bottom.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said in a Tuesday news release that crews responded last week to a livery in Wheaton Aston on a report of a horse in distress.

The equine was found to be trapped in the ditch and unable to climb out on its own.

The firefighters were able to hoist the horse to safety using animal rescue equipment and it was then examined by a veterinarian.

"The horse has since made a full recovery," officials wrote.