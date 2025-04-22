April 22 (UPI) -- A Florida man had to leave his Easter dinner in a hurry so he could wrangle a large alligator into a trash can.

Animal trapper Mike Dragic, aka "The Blue Collar Brawler" on social media, said he was at Easter dinner with his family on Sunday evening when a call came in reporting a Jacksonville woman had spotted an alligator in her yard while letting her dog out.

A video of the confrontation shows Dragic, who was wearing a shorts, a tank top and no shoes, using a trash can to contain the alligator, which was estimated to be 7 or 8 feet long.

"Thankfully, no animals or people were injured," Dragic wrote on social media.

He said the gator had apparently climbed a fence into the woman's yard, as he couldn't find any other potential point of entry.

The video ends with the excited resident giving Dragic a high five.