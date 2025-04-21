Trending
Odd News
April 21, 2025 / 4:22 PM

Ticket mistake earns Michigan man a $1M lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
A Michigan man won a $1 million prize from a Major Cashword scratch-off lottery ticket that a store cashier handed him by mistake. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan man won a $1 million prize from a Major Cashword scratch-off lottery ticket that a store cashier handed him by mistake. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a store cashier's mistake turned out to be lucky when the scratch-off lottery ticket he didn't ask for turned out to be a $1 million winner.

The 45-year-old Van Buren County man told Michigan Lottery officials he asked for a specific scratch-off lottery ticket at the Speedway gas station on South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, but the clerk instead handed him a Major Cashword ticket.

"I play Cashword tickets occasionally, but purchasing this ticket was a total fluke," the player said. "I asked the cashier for a different game, and she mistakenly handed me this Major Cashword ticket instead. When she realized she gave me the wrong ticket, she offered to give me the game I'd asked for, but I told her I would just keep the Major Cashword ticket instead."

The man said the decision proved fortuitous.

"The next morning, I scratched the barcode and my wife scanned the ticket on her lottery app. When $1 million came up on the screen, I felt like I couldn't breathe! I thought it was some sort of prank at first," he said.

The winner had an unconventional method for keeping his prized ticket safe.

"Once I realized it was real, I put the ticket in a jar and buried it in the yard because I was so paranoid something would happen to it if I kept it in the house," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying off his house, paying bills and saving for retirement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wandering civet caught at Hong Kong mall
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wandering civet caught at Hong Kong mall
April 21 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and animal rescuers were called out to a mall in Hong Kong to round up a civet that wandered into the shopping center.
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who became stuck up to his waist in "quicksand" on a Lake Michigan beach emerged without injuries -- and with a girlfriend.
Firefighter lowered into N.C. storm drain to rescue trapped dog
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighter lowered into N.C. storm drain to rescue trapped dog
April 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina was lowered underground to rescue a dog found stranded about 10-15 feet down in a storm drain.
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
April 21 (UPI) -- A brewery in Belgium swapped painted eggs for frothy brews when it celebrated Easter with the "World's Biggest Beer Hunt."
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia responded to an unusual situation when a resident found a wandering peacock on their front step.
Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try
April 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought his first-ever lottery ticket at his mother's urging and scored a $50,000 prize thanks to his beginner's luck.
Crosswalk buttons play hoax Bezos message in Seattle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Crosswalk buttons play hoax Bezos message in Seattle
April 18 (UPI) -- Crosswalk buttons in Seattle were tampered with to play a spoof recording of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' voice, days after a similar prank occurred in California.
Alpaca on the loose rounded up in New York
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alpaca on the loose rounded up in New York
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a report of llama drama in Westchester County turned out to be alpaca-chaos when the loose animal was correctly identified.
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
Odd News // 4 days ago
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
April 17 (UPI) -- An unusual startup announced the world's first sperm race -- a race involving actual sperm -- will be held April 25 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
Odd News // 4 days ago
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
April 17 (UPI) -- A herd of about 25 cows went parading through several neighborhoods in Pennsylvania's Bucks County after escaping from a farm.

Trending Stories

'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
Michigan man escapes quicksand with no injuries -- and a new girlfriend
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods

Follow Us