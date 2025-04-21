April 21 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and animal rescuers were called out to a mall in Hong Kong to round up a civet that wandered into the shopping center.

The civet, an animal sometimes called a civet cat despite being more closely related to weasels and mongooses, was spotted at 7 a.m. Monday at the International Finance Center in Hong Kong's Central district.

Police, firefighters, conservation officers and SPCA personnel responded to the scene, where they found the approximately 3-foot civet pacing back and forth on glass curtain wall supports, near the ceiling and escalators.

The civet was successfully captured and taken to the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in Tai Po.

Civets are native to Hong Kong, where they are considered protected wild animals.