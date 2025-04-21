April 21 (UPI) -- A brewery in Belgium swapped painted eggs for frothy brews when it celebrated Easter with the "World's Biggest Beer Hunt."

The fifth annual Easter event at the Aywiers Gardens in Lasne, Belgium, saw over 1,000 registered hunters searching the grounds for 12,000 hidden bottles of Lutgarde beer.

Hidden among the beers was a special golden bottle, which earned its finder a prize of his weight in beer.

The event began Sunday with a chocolate egg hunt for children at noon, and the beer hunt then commenced at 12:30 p.m. A barbecue at 1:30 p.m. allowed the hunters to relax and enjoy some of their collected beer bounty.

A second round of the hunt is taking place Monday.