Trending
Odd News
April 21, 2025 / 12:32 PM

Firefighter lowered into N.C. storm drain to rescue trapped dog

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina firefighter was lowered underground to rescue a dog found stranded about 10-15 feet down in a storm drain.

The Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association said on social media that the Raleigh Fire Department's Engine 26 crew responded to a report of a dog trapped in a storm drain on Laurel Glen Drive in the early afternoon Saturday.

The crew requested additional technical support resources and more firefighters soon responded along with Raleigh Animal Control personnel.

A video of the rescue shows a firefighter being lowered into the storm drain to bring the canine back up to the surface.

The dog was not injured and was returned to its owner, the post said.

"A very happy ending to this situation for all involved," firefighters wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Belgians hunt for hidden beers in Easter event
April 21 (UPI) -- A brewery in Belgium swapped painted eggs for frothy brews when it celebrated Easter with the "World's Biggest Beer Hunt."
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia responded to an unusual situation when a resident found a wandering peacock on their front step.
Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try
April 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought his first-ever lottery ticket at his mother's urging and scored a $50,000 prize thanks to his beginner's luck.
Crosswalk buttons play hoax Bezos message in Seattle
Odd News // 2 days ago
Crosswalk buttons play hoax Bezos message in Seattle
April 18 (UPI) -- Crosswalk buttons in Seattle were tampered with to play a spoof recording of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' voice, days after a similar prank occurred in California.
Alpaca on the loose rounded up in New York
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alpaca on the loose rounded up in New York
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a report of llama drama in Westchester County turned out to be alpaca-chaos when the loose animal was correctly identified.
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
Odd News // 3 days ago
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
April 17 (UPI) -- An unusual startup announced the world's first sperm race -- a race involving actual sperm -- will be held April 25 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
Odd News // 3 days ago
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
April 17 (UPI) -- A herd of about 25 cows went parading through several neighborhoods in Pennsylvania's Bucks County after escaping from a farm.
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
April 17 (UPI) -- A pair of brothers walking along the coast of a remote island in the Bahamas found a message in a bottle that had been written by a 14-year-old Massachusetts student in 1976.
Celebrity turkey returns to Manhattan in search of a mate
Odd News // 4 days ago
Celebrity turkey returns to Manhattan in search of a mate
April 17 (UPI) -- A wild turkey believed to be the first ever spotted in New York's Manhattan borough last year has returned to the island, much to the delight and concern of local residents.
Tiny pygmy falcon chick hatches at Texas zoo
Odd News // 5 days ago
Tiny pygmy falcon chick hatches at Texas zoo
April 16 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Zoo in Texas shared a photo of its latest arrival -- a newly-hatched pygmy falcon weighing barely more than a quarter.

Trending Stories

'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Mass. teen's message in a bottle from 1976 found in the Bahamas
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
Herd of 25 escaped cows visits Pennsylvania neighborhoods
Crosswalk buttons play hoax Bezos message in Seattle
Crosswalk buttons play hoax Bezos message in Seattle
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia
'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia

Follow Us