Maryland man wins $50,000 lottery prize on his first try

April 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought his first-ever lottery ticket at his mother's urging and scored a $50,000 prize thanks to his beginner's luck.

The St. Mary's County man told Maryland Lottery officials he had never bought a lottery ticket before visiting the Shoppers grocery store in Waldorf with his mother.

"My mom plays the lottery, so when we walked past the vending machine she suggested that I finally try one," the player recalled.

The player's mother helped him pick out a Big Money scratch-off ticket, which turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"I can only describe it as an intense rush," the man said of learning he was a big winner.

The player said his first lottery ticket might also be his last.

"What are the chances that I'll ever do this well again?" he said.

The man said he might consider changing his mind down the line.

"Maybe I'll try a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket. Maybe the luck will still be with me," he said.