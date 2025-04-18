'Fabulous feathered friend': Loose peacock found wandering in Philadelphia

April 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia responded to an unusual situation when a resident found a wandering peacock on their front step.

ACCT Philly said on social media that rescuers were called out Thursday on a report of a loose peacock in the city.

"This fabulous feathered friend was spotted strutting through the city like he had brunch reservations and no time to waste," the post said. "You know it's going to be that kind of day when your morning meeting gets interrupted by a wandering peacock on your front step."

The group said the peacock was safely captured and brought back to the rescue.

ACCT Philly did not say whether the bird's owners had been identified.