Alpaca on the loose rounded up in New York

April 18 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a report of llama drama in Westchester County turned out to be alpaca-chaos when the loose animal was correctly identified.

The Westchester County Police Department said on social media that officers responded about 10:09 a.m. Thursday to a report of a "llama on the loose" on Kisco Avenue.

"Turns out it was an actually an alpaca that was on the lam, but still a pretty good initial description compared to some we get," the post said.

The officers were able to corral the alpaca, and soon learned the animal had escaped from a trailer near the Hotel MTK on Pat Reilly Way in Mount Kisko.

The alpaca was then spotted near the Land Rover dealership on Kisco Avenue.

"Maybe it was looking to upgrade its ride?" police joked.

The alpaca was taken to the Green Street precinct, where it was soon reunited with its owner.

"We're taking a guess here, but we think somewhere there's a kid's birthday party that went on just as planned," the post said.