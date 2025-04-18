April 18 (UPI) -- Crosswalk buttons in Seattle were tampered with to play a spoof recording of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' voice, days after a similar prank occurred in California.

The messages, which were reported at multiple intersections around the city, claimed to be Jeff Bezos and played politically-motivated messages.

"Hi, I'm Jeff Bezos, this crosswalk is sponsored by Amazon Prime with an important message. Please don't tax the rich. Otherwise, all the other billionaires will move to Florida, too," the message states.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the hacking is under investigation.

"We are concerned that someone would disregard people's safety to make a political statement. We take this matter seriously and have been working as fast as we can to respond to the situation. We are also working with our vendor to explore stronger security measures to prevent future hacking," SDOT said in a statement provided to ABC News.

The apparent prank came after crosswalk buttons in California's Redwood City, Menlo Park and Palo Alto were similarly tampered with to play recordings claiming to be messages from Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.