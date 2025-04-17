April 17 (UPI) -- A pair of brothers walking along the coast of a remote island in the Bahamas found a message in a bottle that had been written by a 14-year-old Massachusetts student in 1976.

Clint Buffington, an experienced beachcomber who has found more than 100 messages in bottles across North America and the Caribbean, said he and his brother, Evan, were exploring the coast of an island in the Bahamas a few weeks ago when they made a discovery.

"I hear my walkie-talkie crackle to life, and my brother says something like, 'You're not going to believe what I just found,'" Clint Buffington told WCVB-TV.

The old Pepsi bottle contained a note written by Peter R. Thompson, a 14-year-old Pentucket Regional Junior High School student from West Newbury, Mass., who was taking an oceanography class at the time. The note said the bottle would be tossed into the ocean by the Coast Guard.

The Buffington brothers were able to get in touch with Thompson, who said he does not remember writing the message, but he has fond memories of the oceanography class.

"It's amazing. It's almost 50 years later, so it's a surprise," Thompson said.

Buffington said he and his brother are hoping to eventually return the note to Thompson in person.