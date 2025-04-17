April 17 (UPI) -- A herd of about 25 cows went parading through several neighborhoods in Pennsylvania's Bucks County after escaping from a farm.

Annette Worthington, one of the owners of Curly Hill Farm in Doylestown, said a call from a neighbor led to the discovery that about 25 young heifers had escaped from their pasture.

"They got spooked last night from the storm," Worthington told CBS Philadelphia. "They ran past two electric fences, and they hit it with such force, they ripped a fence post out of the ground."

The cows were caught on camera wandering through multiple neighborhoods in the surrounding communities of Bucks County.

Worthington said the herd split into two groups, with one heading into a wooded area and the other taking a tour of residential areas.

About 10 of the bovines were captured outside B & B Beverages in Doylestown, where owner Zach Jarin caught sight of the action.

"There were a bunch of farmers here trying to wrangle them out. Definitely never something I expected to happen selling beer," Jarin told WFMZ-TV.

All of the cows were eventually recaptured with help from police and local residents. Worthington said a single cow, named Gracie, evaded pursuers for a few hours longer than the others, but was safely returned to the farm.