April 17, 2025 / 4:29 PM

'World's first sperm race' to be held in Los Angeles

By Ben Hooper
April 17 (UPI) -- An unusual startup announced the world's first sperm race -- a race involving actual sperm -- will be held April 25 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Sperm Racing, a startup founded by a team of young millionaires, announced representatives from two competing schools -- the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles -- will provide the microscopic swimmers for the inaugural Sperm Race.

The race will take place under a microscopic camera that will track the progress of the sperms as they attempt to cross to the finish line.

The startup said there will be three races held to determine the overall winner, and play-by-play commentary will be provided during each heat. There will also be instant replays, leaderboards and betting through approved partners.

"Sperm racing isn't just about racing sperm (although, let's be honest, that's hilarious)," co-founder Eric Zhu wrote in the "Sperm Racing Manifesto." "It's about turning health into a competition. it's about making male fertility something people actually want to talk about, track and improve."

Zhu wrote that "health is a race. And everyone deserves a shot at the starting line."

