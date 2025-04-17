April 17 (UPI) -- A wild turkey believed to be the first ever spotted in New York's Manhattan borough last year has returned to the island, much to the delight and concern of local residents.

The turkey, dubbed Astoria, was first spotted in Queens in April 2024, and flew across the East River to Manhattan in May.

Astoria became a local and global celebrity among wildlife lovers, and birder David Barrett said she is believed to be the first wild turkey ever to visit Manhattan.

The turkey eventually settled down on Roosevelt Island, where she became something of a local tourist attraction, but made her return to Midtown Manhattan on Sunday.

"We're all hoping she goes back to Roosevelt Island as soon as possible because she has a great life there," Barrett, who runs the Manhattan Bird Alert account on X, told Patch. "It's a place where she has people who take care of her and provide for her."

He said Roosevelt Island residents look after Astoria and have even put up "turkey crossing" signs next to roads.

"We hope she realizes the mistake she's made and flies back soon, maybe tomorrow," he told The New York Times. "If she does, she'll get to eat, she'll get all the water she needs and she'll be fine."

Experts said it is currently mating season for wild turkeys, so Astoria is most likely on the hunt for romance.

"It's impossible," Barrett said. "She's the only wild turkey in Manhattan."

Barrett and other bird fans are urging Manhattan residents and visitors to let Astoria return home in her own time. The bird has already dodged multiple capture attempts by police and concerned residents.

"Do not call Animal Control, and do not call the NYPD," Barrett said. "Just keep your distance and enjoy her. She's a beautiful turkey. Don't startle her."