April 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan bookstore convened a "book brigade" of more than 300 people to move 9,100 pieces of inventory from its old location to its new space -- one book at a time.

Michelle Tuplin, owner of Serendipity Books in Chelsea, put out a call for volunteers when it became time to move the store's location to a larger facility about 350 feet from its former home.

The more than 300 volunteers -- and one dog -- formed human chains between the two buildings and passed books one at a time in alphabetical order.

"People really consider independent bookstores theirs," Tuplin told NBC News. "It's really a part of the community, and they have ownership."

She said the entire operation lasted for less than two hours.

"To see the community come out and, you know, put all those words that they say, usually say, into action, it truly just meant the world," Tuplin said. "It was overwhelming."

She said people of all ages participated in the event.

"There was a 91-year-old woman. There was a good customer who has issues with his heart. There was somebody with their 6-year-old child. And we figured if we just did it book by book, everybody could be involved," Tuplin said.