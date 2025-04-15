Itchy hand leads Maryland man to $30,000 lottery prize

April 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said an itchy hand inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $40,000 prize.

The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was shopping at the Giant store in Parkville when his hand started itching.

The player said a superstition about itchy hands meaning a large sum of money is on the way inspired him to stop at the Maryland Lottery kiosk and buy a Keno ticket with Super Bonus using a few numbers he had seen earlier in the day.

The man scanned his ticket at a lottery terminal and was shocked to learn he had scored a prize so large that the readout said, "See lottery."

The player collected a $30,000 prize that he said will go into savings.