April 15, 2025 / 4:25 PM

918 people play Monopoly in Australia to break world record

By Ben Hooper
April 15 (UPI) -- A total 918 people sat down at 150 tables to play simultaneous games of Monopoly and break a Guinness World Record in Australia.

The record attempt in Sydney was organized by the Little Legs Foundation, a charity that raises funds and awareness for children with brain cancer, and Sue-Ellan and Marino Vasiliou, whose daughter, Alegra, died of brain cancer at the age of 6 in 2017.

"We really wanted to create a space that allowed for both young and old to come together, celebrate her and accomplish something that everyone would be proud of," Sue-Ellan Vasiliou told Guinness World Records. "All whilst raising awareness for the disease that took our daughter -- brain cancer."

The attempt was the second organized by the Little Legs Foundation, after a previous attempt for the most people playing Monopoly fell 30 people short of the previous record of 733.

