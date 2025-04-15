Trending
April 15, 2025 / 11:40 AM

Zoo elephants form 'alert circle' during San Diego earthquake

By Ben Hooper
April 15 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo Safari Park shared video of an elephant herd forming an "alert circle" when startled by an earthquake.

The video, recorded during a Monday morning earthquake at the zoo, shows adult African elephants Ndlula, Umngani and Khosi, instinctively forming a circle around youngsters Zuli and Mkhaya as the ground shook.

"This behavior is known as an 'alert circle' and is intended to protect the young -- and the entire herd --from threats," zoo spokesperson Emily Senninger said.

Senninger explained that elephants can feel sound through their feet.

She said the herd returned to normal behaviors after about 4 minutes, but remained in close proximity for a time after the quake.

