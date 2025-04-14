2,461 take cold weather swim to break world record in Czech Republic

April 14 (UPI) -- A total 2,461 bathers braved the frigid waters of the Czech Republic's second-largest lake to break a world record for the largest polar bear dip.

Czech freediver David Vencl organized the March 1 attempt at Most Lake, where the water was measured at below 50 degrees.

Guinness World Records confirmed the bathers took the record from 1,799 cold weather swimmers who took the plunge at the XIIth Ice Swimmers Convention in Poland in 2015.

Vencl previously held the record for the longest swim under ice -- breath held (no fins, no diving suit), which he set in 2021 and only lost in March of this year.