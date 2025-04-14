Vegas chapel offering 'Star Wars'-themed weddings for May 4

The Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas is offering a pair of "Star Wars" themed wedding packages for May 4. Photo courtesy of The Little Vegas Chapel

April 14 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas wedding chapel is celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4 by offering a pair of themed wedding packages inspired by the beloved franchise.

The Little Vegas Chapel, which previously offered Star Wars-themed weddings for May 4, 2024, said couples who want to tie the knot in a galaxy far, far away can choose from two packages titled "YODA One For Me" and "Love Star."

The chapel promoted the packages with photos of staff members wearing T-shirts saying, "Til Death Star Do Us Part."

Both wedding packages offer an officiant dressed as either Princess Leia or Darth Vader and include "custom Star Wars music," bouquets and boutonnieres, professional photography, a video of the ceremony and a Star Wars-themed wedding certificate.

The "Love Star" package is available for $600, and the pricer "YODA One For Me" package, which includes round-trip limousine services and a unity sand ceremony, costs $860.