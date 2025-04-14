April 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of an adventurous small dog that ended up stranded at the top of a home's roof.

The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to a New Park Avenue home about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a dog on top of a roof.

Firefighters determined the canine had apparently climbed out of an attic window and jumped onto the main roof, where it was perched at the home's peak when crews arrived.

The rescuers used a bucket truck to reach the top of the home and bring the dog back to safety.

"Based on his bravery, climbing, and comfortability being on that roof, I may have to offer this puppy a job," Hartford Fire Department District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. told WFSB-TV.