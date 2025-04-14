Trending
Odd News
April 14, 2025 / 12:53 PM

Connecticut firefighters rescue dog stranded on roof

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of an adventurous small dog that ended up stranded at the top of a home's roof.

The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to a New Park Avenue home about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a dog on top of a roof.

Firefighters determined the canine had apparently climbed out of an attic window and jumped onto the main roof, where it was perched at the home's peak when crews arrived.

The rescuers used a bucket truck to reach the top of the home and bring the dog back to safety.

"Based on his bravery, climbing, and comfortability being on that roof, I may have to offer this puppy a job," Hartford Fire Department District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. told WFSB-TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vegas chapel offering 'Star Wars'-themed weddings for May 4
Odd News // 33 minutes ago
Vegas chapel offering 'Star Wars'-themed weddings for May 4
April 14 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas wedding chapel is celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4 by offering a pair of themed wedding packages inspired by the beloved franchise.
Pickleball enthusiasts play 36-hour marathon to break world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pickleball enthusiasts play 36-hour marathon to break world record
April 14 (UPI) -- A team of four pickleball enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Texas by playing 36 consecutive hours of matches.
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
Odd News // 2 days ago
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
April 11 (UPI) -- The South African Civil Aviation Authority said a low-altitude helicopter crash that didn't result in any injuries was caused by an unusual passenger famous for its lack of flight experience -- a penguin.
Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
Odd News // 2 days ago
Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
April 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about 12 years after winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky responded to the local YMCA to eject an unusual "trespasser" -- a deer.
Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye
Odd News // 3 days ago
Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye
April 11 (UPI) -- Unclaimed Baggage revealed its annual "Found Report," detailing the most unique and expensive items found inside lost luggage that went unclaimed.
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Missouri pulled off a "complex rescue" when a puppy took a 100-foot fall into an abandoned silo.
Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize
April 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who rarely plays the lottery received a ticket as a gift from a family member and won a $30,000 prize.
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
Odd News // 4 days ago
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
April 10 (UPI) -- A British teenager broke a Guinness World Record by hand-drawing a flip-book that went on for 1,300 pages.
Boa constrictor captured after 5 days on the loose in Australian suburb
Odd News // 4 days ago
Boa constrictor captured after 5 days on the loose in Australian suburb
April 10 (UPI) -- A red-tailed boa constrictor on the loose in suburban Sydney was finally captured by a professional reptile wrangler -- thanks in part to the efforts of a TV news reporter.

Trending Stories

Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky

Follow Us