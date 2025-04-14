April 14 (UPI) -- A team of four pickleball enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Texas by playing 36 consecutive hours of matches.

The team, who call themselves The Pickle Breakers, took on the record for the longest marathon playing pickleball at Pickler Universe in Carrollton, and ended their attempt at 36 hours.

The current record is held by a foursome who played for 34 hours, 5 minutes and 55 seconds in Britain in September 2024. Evidence from the latest attempt must still be reviewed and approved by the record-keeping organization.

The Pickle Breakers -- Chong Kim, Jaret Petras, Laura Maala and Geneva Olson -- started playing at 6 a.m. local time on Saturday.

"They're tired. It's been a long night," Olson's husband, Mark, told KWTX-TV.

The attempt raised over $18,000 for the Taylor's Gift Foundation, a charity supporting organ donation and providing aid to families who decide to donate the organs of their loved ones.

Mark Olson said the cause is very close to his wife's heart, and she also wanted to inspire the couple's daughters.

"We've got four daughters, and she wants to prove to her daughters that she can do anything, and they can do anything they put their mind to," he said. "She's been the kind of person that if there's something she wants to do, she puts her mind to it and gets it done."