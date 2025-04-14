Trending
Odd News
April 14, 2025 / 1:12 PM

Pickleball enthusiasts play 36-hour marathon to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 14 (UPI) -- A team of four pickleball enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Texas by playing 36 consecutive hours of matches.

The team, who call themselves The Pickle Breakers, took on the record for the longest marathon playing pickleball at Pickler Universe in Carrollton, and ended their attempt at 36 hours.

The current record is held by a foursome who played for 34 hours, 5 minutes and 55 seconds in Britain in September 2024. Evidence from the latest attempt must still be reviewed and approved by the record-keeping organization.

The Pickle Breakers -- Chong Kim, Jaret Petras, Laura Maala and Geneva Olson -- started playing at 6 a.m. local time on Saturday.

"They're tired. It's been a long night," Olson's husband, Mark, told KWTX-TV.

The attempt raised over $18,000 for the Taylor's Gift Foundation, a charity supporting organ donation and providing aid to families who decide to donate the organs of their loved ones.

Mark Olson said the cause is very close to his wife's heart, and she also wanted to inspire the couple's daughters.

"We've got four daughters, and she wants to prove to her daughters that she can do anything, and they can do anything they put their mind to," he said. "She's been the kind of person that if there's something she wants to do, she puts her mind to it and gets it done."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vegas chapel offering 'Star Wars'-themed weddings for May 4
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Vegas chapel offering 'Star Wars'-themed weddings for May 4
April 14 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas wedding chapel is celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4 by offering a pair of themed wedding packages inspired by the beloved franchise.
Connecticut firefighters rescue dog stranded on roof
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Connecticut firefighters rescue dog stranded on roof
April 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of an adventurous small dog that ended up stranded at the top of a home's roof.
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
Odd News // 2 days ago
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
April 11 (UPI) -- The South African Civil Aviation Authority said a low-altitude helicopter crash that didn't result in any injuries was caused by an unusual passenger famous for its lack of flight experience -- a penguin.
Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
Odd News // 2 days ago
Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
April 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about 12 years after winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky responded to the local YMCA to eject an unusual "trespasser" -- a deer.
Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye
Odd News // 3 days ago
Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye
April 11 (UPI) -- Unclaimed Baggage revealed its annual "Found Report," detailing the most unique and expensive items found inside lost luggage that went unclaimed.
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Missouri pulled off a "complex rescue" when a puppy took a 100-foot fall into an abandoned silo.
Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize
April 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who rarely plays the lottery received a ticket as a gift from a family member and won a $30,000 prize.
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
Odd News // 4 days ago
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
April 10 (UPI) -- A British teenager broke a Guinness World Record by hand-drawing a flip-book that went on for 1,300 pages.
Boa constrictor captured after 5 days on the loose in Australian suburb
Odd News // 4 days ago
Boa constrictor captured after 5 days on the loose in Australian suburb
April 10 (UPI) -- A red-tailed boa constrictor on the loose in suburban Sydney was finally captured by a professional reptile wrangler -- thanks in part to the efforts of a TV news reporter.

Trending Stories

Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky

Follow Us