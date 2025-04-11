Trending
Odd News
April 11, 2025 / 4:14 PM

Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Sharon Godsey won a $100,000 Powerball prize after previously winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2013. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery
Sharon Godsey won a $100,000 Powerball prize after previously winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2013. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about 12 years after winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Virginia Lottery said Concord resident Sharon Godsey visited lottery headquarters to collect a $100,000 prize she won from the March 31 Powerball drawing.

Godsey's ticket, purchased from Carson Market on Village Highway in Concord, matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball, earning a $50,000 prize that was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the player paying an extra $1 for the Power Play option.

"I just hit the floor! My knees collapsed," Godsey told lottery officials of the moment she realized she had won.

Godsey previously won $100,000 from a Sapphire Riches scratch-off ticket she bought in 2013.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Helicopter crash in South Africa blamed on 'unsecured' penguin
April 11 (UPI) -- The South African Civil Aviation Authority said a low-altitude helicopter crash that didn't result in any injuries was caused by an unusual passenger famous for its lack of flight experience -- a penguin.
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky responded to the local YMCA to eject an unusual "trespasser" -- a deer.
Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye
April 11 (UPI) -- Unclaimed Baggage revealed its annual "Found Report," detailing the most unique and expensive items found inside lost luggage that went unclaimed.
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Missouri pulled off a "complex rescue" when a puppy took a 100-foot fall into an abandoned silo.
Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gift from family member earns Maryland woman $30,000 lottery prize
April 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who rarely plays the lottery received a ticket as a gift from a family member and won a $30,000 prize.
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
Odd News // 1 day ago
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
April 10 (UPI) -- A British teenager broke a Guinness World Record by hand-drawing a flip-book that went on for 1,300 pages.
Boa constrictor captured after 5 days on the loose in Australian suburb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Boa constrictor captured after 5 days on the loose in Australian suburb
April 10 (UPI) -- A red-tailed boa constrictor on the loose in suburban Sydney was finally captured by a professional reptile wrangler -- thanks in part to the efforts of a TV news reporter.
Rescuers use orange fence to corral loose goat in San Diego
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescuers use orange fence to corral loose goat in San Diego
April 10 (UPI) -- The San Diego Humane Society said it took a total 12 officers to wrangle a goat found wandering loose in the city.
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
April 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman had her massive mouth measured by a dentist and broke a Guinness World Record with her 2.98-inch gape.
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
Odd News // 2 days ago
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
April 9 (UPI) -- NASA is offering $3 million to anyone who proposes technology to solve an unusual problem: recycling feces and other human waste in space.

Trending Stories

Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000
Man visiting lottery office to claim $50,000 prize wins another $100,000
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Alaska woman's nearly 3-inch mouth gape breaks world record
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
Puppy survives 100-foot fall into abandoned silo
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
British teenager hand-draws 1,300-page flip-book
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space
NASA offers $3M in competition to recycle human poop in space

Follow Us