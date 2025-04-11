Virginia woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for the second time

Sharon Godsey won a $100,000 Powerball prize after previously winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2013. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing about 12 years after winning the same amount from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Virginia Lottery said Concord resident Sharon Godsey visited lottery headquarters to collect a $100,000 prize she won from the March 31 Powerball drawing.

Godsey's ticket, purchased from Carson Market on Village Highway in Concord, matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball, earning a $50,000 prize that was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the player paying an extra $1 for the Power Play option.

"I just hit the floor! My knees collapsed," Godsey told lottery officials of the moment she realized she had won.

Godsey previously won $100,000 from a Sapphire Riches scratch-off ticket she bought in 2013.