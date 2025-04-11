Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye

April 11 (UPI) -- Unclaimed Baggage revealed its annual "Found Report," detailing the most unique and expensive items found inside lost luggage that went unclaimed.
The retailer, which takes possession of unclaimed bags after a 90-day search for owners and redistributes the items for sale, charity or recycling, said some of the most bizarre items handlers have come across in the past year include a freeze-dried chicken foot and a script from the 1985 film The Goonies.
Other unusual items included a toilet seat, a glass eye, an uncut sheet of $2 bills, an Ice Spice Chia Pet, a replica suit of medieval armor, a 1944 letter signed by Eleanor Roosevelt, a jar of whiskey containing a preserved rattlesnake, a cuckoo clock, a silicone pregnancy belly, a cheery-shaped toilet brush, an antique magician's top hat and an antique mustache curler.
Some of the most expensive finds include a $39,000 diamond ring, a $20,000 Rolex watch, a $5,000 pair of embroidered Levi's jeans and a $9,100 Louis Vuitton handbag.