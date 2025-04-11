Weirdest finds inside unclaimed luggage include 'Goonies' script, glass eye

1 of 7 | Unclaimed Baggage, the company that takes possession of luggage that remain unclaimed after 90 days, released its annual Found Report, detailing the strangest and most expensive items found during the past year. Photo courtesy of Unclaimed Baggage

April 11 (UPI) -- Unclaimed Baggage revealed its annual "Found Report," detailing the most unique and expensive items found inside lost luggage that went unclaimed.

The retailer, which takes possession of unclaimed bags after a 90-day search for owners and redistributes the items for sale, charity or recycling, said some of the most bizarre items handlers have come across in the past year include a freeze-dried chicken foot and a script from the 1985 film The Goonies.

Other unusual items included a toilet seat, a glass eye, an uncut sheet of $2 bills, an Ice Spice Chia Pet, a replica suit of medieval armor, a 1944 letter signed by Eleanor Roosevelt, a jar of whiskey containing a preserved rattlesnake, a cuckoo clock, a silicone pregnancy belly, a cheery-shaped toilet brush, an antique magician's top hat and an antique mustache curler.

Some of the most expensive finds include a $39,000 diamond ring, a $20,000 Rolex watch, a $5,000 pair of embroidered Levi's jeans and a $9,100 Louis Vuitton handbag.