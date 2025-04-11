Deer wanders into YMCA in Kentucky

April 11 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky responded to the local YMCA to eject an unusual "trespasser" -- a deer.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media that officers responded to the Chestnut Street YMCA on a report of "a trespasser refusing to leave."

"When officers arrived on scene, we were met with a subject literally staring at us with a 'deer in the headlights' look," the post said. "To our surprise, the YMCA doesn't offer memberships to deer. Who knew?"

The post included a video of the deer being escorted back outdoors.

Police said they have seen an increase in reports of deer wandering into urban areas, likely due to recent floods.